you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

China ready to share 5G technology with partners: Xi Jinping

"China is ready to share technological inventions with all partners, in particular 5G technology," Xi told an economic forum in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China was ready to share its expertise, including on 5G technology, with partner countries.

"China is ready to share technological inventions with all partners, in particular 5G technology," Xi told an economic forum in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

His comments came as China races to be a global leader in advanced wireless networks amid fierce rivalry with the United States.

Washington has blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei, a key supplier of equipment for 5G networks in several countries.

Xi, speaking along with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the forum, said China was looking to build "beneficial cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect".
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 06:20 pm

