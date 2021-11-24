MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

China October smartphone shipments up 30.6% YoY, likely driven by iPhone

The figures follow a large fall that began in the first half of the year, with the revival driven by the release of the latest models of Apple Inc’s iPhone, according to a research firm.

Reuters
November 24, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

Shipments of smartphones within China rose 30.6% year-on-year to 32.7 million handsets in October, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported late on Tuesday.

The figures follow a large fall that began in the first half of the year, with the revival driven by the release of the latest models of Apple Inc’s iPhone, according to a research firm.

Shipment numbers were up from about 25 million in October 2020 and 20.8 million in September 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Research firm Jefferies stated in a note published late on Tuesday that the surge stemmed from the release of the latest iPhone series, as well as Android players getting ready for a sales surge for the then-upcoming nationwide Singles’ Day sales period.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 in China in September.

Close

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issuesdue to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation,unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions haveprompted a number of automobile companies to report chipsourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips andall kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers had also caused sales toslow.
Reuters
Tags: #China #iPhone #smartphone #World News
first published: Nov 24, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.