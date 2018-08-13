App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: AP

China newspaper defends Xinjiang Muslim crackdown

Monday's Global Times editorial comes after a UN anti-discrimination committee raised concerns Friday over China's treatment of Uighurs, citing reports of mass detentions that is said "resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy."

AP @moneycontrolcom

An official Communist Party newspaper is defending China's campaign of pressure and internment against the country's Uighur Muslim minority, saying it had prevented the far-northwestern region of Xinjiang from "becoming 'China's Syria' or 'China's Libya.'

Following attacks by radical Muslim separatists, hundreds of thousands of members of the Uighur and Kazakh Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been arbitrarily detained in indoctrination camps where they are forced to denounce Islam and profess loyalty to the party. Global Times said that was merely "a phase that Xinjiang has to go through in rebuilding peace and prosperity."
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 12:15 pm

