World

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.

Reuters
November 20, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.
first published: Nov 20, 2021 01:05 pm

