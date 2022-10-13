English
    ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify

    The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.

    Reuters
    October 13, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

    China's ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    Shares of Spotify pared gains to trade flat in after-market trading on Wednesday, while Warner Music Group Corp gained 4%.

    ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The company had discussed in recent months launching its Resso music-streaming service, currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil, in more than a dozen additional markets, but expansion to the United States isn't immediately on the cards, according to the report.
