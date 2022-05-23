English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware: Sources

    Negotiations between Broadcom and VMware are ongoing and a deal is not imminent, the sources said. The deal terms under discussion could not be learned.

    Reuters
    May 23, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
    4 | Avago Technologies buys Broadcom for $37 billion in 2015 | Avago Technologies bought Broadcom Corp, best known for its connectivity chips, in $37 billion cash and stock deal, making the largest merger of chipmakers ever. (Image: Reuters)

    4 | Avago Technologies buys Broadcom for $37 billion in 2015 | Avago Technologies bought Broadcom Corp, best known for its connectivity chips, in $37 billion cash and stock deal, making the largest merger of chipmakers ever. (Image: Reuters)

    Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware Inc, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

    Negotiations between Broadcom and VMware are ongoing and a deal is not imminent, the sources said. The deal terms under discussion could not be learned.

    The acquisition would further diversify Broadcom's business away from semiconductors and into enterprise software, following its $18.9 billion acquisition of CA Technologies and its $10.7 billion purchase of Symantec Corp's security division in the last four years.

    Bloomberg News first reported the deal late on Sunday. Broadcom and VMware did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. As of Friday's market close, the market capitalization of VMware was $40.3 billion.

    Michael Dell is VMware's biggest investor with a 40% stake as a result of Dell Technologies Inc having spun out VMWare to its shareholders last year, according to Refinitiv data.

    Close
    Private equity firm Silver Lake, which has previously invested in Broadcom, is VMware's second largest shareholder with a 10% stake, Refinitiv data shows.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Broadcom #VMware #World News
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.