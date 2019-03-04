App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bill Clinton has 2020 advice; few candidates are seeking it

So far, none of the party's early front-runners has sought a formal meeting with Clinton. Nor have the women who are running in the historically diverse primary field.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bill Clinton is still sought after for advice by some Democrats running for president. But the names on his dance card in recent months underscore how much his standing in the party has changed.

Instead, Clinton has met mostly with male candidates who are considered longshots for the Democratic nomination. That includes Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

The Democratic Party has shifted considerably to the left since Clinton's two terms in White House. Clinton's personal baggage also makes him an awkward adviser for some in his party's next class of presidential hopefuls.
