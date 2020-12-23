MARKET NEWS

AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant

"AZD1222 (AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in an email.

Reuters
December 23, 2020 / 07:38 AM IST
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Dec 23, 2020 07:31 am

