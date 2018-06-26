App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple News to have content curated by human editors

In the wake of the 2018 Midterm election in the US, the Apple News app has launched a midterm section that will have content curated by human editors from 'reliable sources'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has announced that the stories on the Apple News app will be curated by human editors.

In the wake of the 2018 Midterm election in the US, the Apple News app has launched a midterm section that will have content curated by human editors from 'reliable sources', and exclusive content, according to a press release.

"An election is not just a contest; it should raise conversations and spark national discourse. By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues," said Lauren Kern, Editor-In-Chief of Apple News.

Facebook faced severe criticism in its role in spreading fake news before the 2016 US presidential election. After that, the social media website has moved to curating content using AI and third-party fact checkers.

Microsoft also launched a news app to compete with Apple and Facebook. Their content is curated by artificial intelligence that scans through the articles of its 1,000 publishing partners.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

