    Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

    Reuters
