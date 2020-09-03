172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|amazon-to-create-further-7000-jobs-in-uk-in-2020-5793011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon to create further 7,000 jobs in UK in 2020

The U.S. internet giant said the new jobs would be in over 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres in the north east and central England.

Reuters

Amazon will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs across the United Kingdom in 2020, taking total new jobs this year to 10,000, it said on Thursday.

The U.S. internet giant said the new jobs would be in over 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres in the north east and central England.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 02:02 pm

