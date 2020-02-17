App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Alstom reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit: Report

Quebec pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement, which owns a 32.5% stake in Bombardier's train unit, has agreed to sell its stake to Alstom and buy a minority stake in the combined train company, the report added.


Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business for more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 08:18 am

tags #Alstom #Bombardier #World News

