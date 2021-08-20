Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Over 18,000 people evacuated since August 15 from Kabul airport, says NATO official

August 20, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US focused on potential for terrorist attack by Taliban foes, says security adviser

The U.S. government is "laser focused” on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC Nightly News on Thursday. Sullivan told the NBC program that getting Americans out of Afghanistan was ”a risky operation” given questions about whether the Taliban would continue to allow the safe passage of people to the airport and other contingencies such as possible attack by an Islamist group such as ISIS-K.

”One of the contingencies we are very focused on, laser focused on, is the potential for a terrorist attack by a group like ISIS-K, which of course is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, so we will keep working to minimize the risks and maximize the number of people on planes,” Sullivan said. U.S. officials say they are working around the clock to evacuate Americans and those who aided U.S. forces out of Kabul, but that the security situation on the ground is challenging given the presence of groups like ISIS-K. Sullivan told NBC it was unclear exactly how many Americans were still in the country, but the Biden administration is committed to getting any American who wants to leave and gets in contact with U.S. officials onto a plane.