August 20, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Over 18,000 people evacuated since August 15 from Kabul airport, says NATO official

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, US President Joe Biden said. He said it would have been impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing".

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, US President Joe Biden said. He said it would have been impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing". In a Facebook post, President Ashraf Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents
of Kabul. In their first official news conference in Kabul on Wednesday, the Taliban promised to respect the rights of women, seek good relations with other countries and not to extract retribution on former members of the Afghan military. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the Afghan government collapsed and Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.
  • August 20, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | China can contribute to Afghan development: Taliban spokesman

    China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Chinese state media. Taliban militants seized control over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

    In dealing with the Taliban, an increasingly powerful China may be able to leverage the fact that unlike Russia and the United States, it has not fought in Afghanistan. ”China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity – I think they can play a very big role in the rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan,” Shaheen told CGTN television in an interview late on Thursday.

    During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meeting with a Taliban delegation in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin last month, he said he hoped Afghanistan could adopt a moderate Islamist policy. China has cited religious extremism as a destabilizing force in its western Xinjiang region and has long worried that Taliban-controlled territory would be used to harbour separatist forces.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US focused on potential for terrorist attack by Taliban foes, says security adviser

    The U.S. government is "laser focused” on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC Nightly News on Thursday. Sullivan told the NBC program that getting Americans out of Afghanistan was ”a risky operation” given questions about whether the Taliban would continue to allow the safe passage of people to the airport and other contingencies such as possible attack by an Islamist group such as ISIS-K.

    ”One of the contingencies we are very focused on, laser focused on, is the potential for a terrorist attack by a group like ISIS-K, which of course is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, so we will keep working to minimize the risks and maximize the number of people on planes,” Sullivan said. U.S. officials say they are working around the clock to evacuate Americans and those who aided U.S. forces out of Kabul, but that the security situation on the ground is challenging given the presence of groups like ISIS-K. Sullivan told NBC it was unclear exactly how many Americans were still in the country, but the Biden administration is committed to getting any American who wants to leave and gets in contact with U.S. officials onto a plane.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Over 18,000 people evacuated since August 15 from Kabul airport: NATO official

    More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital, a NATO official told Reuters on Friday. However, crowds continued to throng outside the airport, desperate to flee, said the official, who declined to be identified. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

    The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday. In a message on Thursday as disorderly crowds continued to wait outside Kabul airport for flights out of the country, the Taliban said it hoped all imams in Kabul and the provinces would promote the benefits of the Islamic system and urge unity.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    More than 5,200 US troops now in Kabul, says senior military official ##Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | More than 5,200 US troops now in Kabul, says senior military official

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Nearly 7000 people evacuated so far, says Army Major General William Taylor

    Armed U.S. fighter jets have flown over Kabul to ensure security for the evacuation operation there, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing said the jets had not conducted "low pass" flights over the city but had been engaged in "overwatch."

    Army Major General William Taylor said multiple gates at Kabul international airport were now open and about 7,000 people have been evacuated so far. He said the military now has more than 5,200 troops at Kabul airport to guard the evacuation. 

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban spokesman says China can contribute to Afghanistan's development: Report

    Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday China could contribute to the development of Afghanistan in the future, Chinese state media reported. Suhail Shaheen made the remark in an interview with China's state CGTN television, it said.

  • August 20, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan pitch for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

    An Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan on Thursday called for the formation of an inclusive government through a power-sharing deal with all stakeholders in the war-torn country that has been taken over by the Taliban insurgents. The delegation’s visit to Pakistan coincided with the fall of Kabul when the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital after 20 years on August 15.

    Comprising Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahud din Rabbani and former Afghan vice president Mohammad Yunus Qanooni among others, the delegation met top civil and military leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Faiz Hameed

  • August 20, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis.

    The Taliban took control of Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete withdrawal of its troops after a two-decade war.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

