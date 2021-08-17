MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh declares himself legitimate 'caretaker president'

Even as the Islamist group has taken over the presidential palace and is poised to form the next government, Amrullah Saleh said the government, of which he is a part, will take measures to secure support and consensus among key stakeholders.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 11:06 PM IST
Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President of Afghanistan (File image: Reuters)

Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President of Afghanistan (File image: Reuters)


While Afghanistan's embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation hours before Taliban's takeover of Kabul, country's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh asserted on August 17 that he is the legitimate caretaker president.

Even as the Islamist group has taken over the presidential palace and is poised to form the next government, Saleh said the government, of which he is a part, will take measures to secure support and consensus among key stakeholders.

Saleh took to Twitter to announce that he is the caretaker president of Afghanistan, in accordance to the country's constitution which allows him to takeover the post in absence of the incumbent president.

Also Read | How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan so quickly?

Saleh's remarks came shortly before Taliban addressed their first press conference after overthrowing the Ghani government.

The group's chief spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said Afghanistan has been "now emancipated" and the new regime does not seek any internal or external enemies.

Taliban has pardoned all those who fought against them on behalf of the United States or the Ghani-led government, he said. "No one will be interrogated", Mujahid categorically stated.

A new Islamic government will be formed, the Taliban spokesperson said, adding that normalcy would soon be restored in the country. "Afghanistan would no longer remain a battlefield," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #Amrullah Saleh #Ashraf Ghani #Taliban
first published: Aug 17, 2021 11:06 pm

