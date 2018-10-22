App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Trump proposes changes to H-1B visa programme

The Trump administration plans to revise the definition of employment and ‘specialty occupations’ under the H-1B visas, a move which could have an adverse impact on Indian IT companies in the US.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to come out with its new proposal by January 2019.

The new proposal will increase the focus on obtaining the best and the brightest foreign nationals via the H-1B programme.

With the rise of protectionism, Indian IT firms operating in the US have been hiring more in America, yet there is a huge need for H-1B visas to hire cheaper resources from countries like India and China.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on which Indian companies are likely to be hit with these new proposals and what does it mean for Indian IT professionals aspiring to work in the US.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:04 am

#Business #Donald Trump #H1B #IT #USCIS

