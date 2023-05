trends PM Modi Conferred With Fiji's Highest Honour | Papua New Guinea PM Touches PM's Feet, Seeks Blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Papua New Guinea on May 21 received a first of its kind welcome from the country's prime minister. PM James Marape touch PM Modi's feet to seek his blessing. Modi, however, promptly lifted him up and hugged him. On Monday, PM Modi was conferred with Fiji's highest 'Companion of the Order' honour by the country's PM. He said that the honour was for '140 crore Indians'. At the FIPIC Summit, PM Modi highlighted the need for unity of the Global South and ensured that he will raise his voice for the countries of the region. Watch to know more!