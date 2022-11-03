trends Pakistan PM Raises Kashmir Issue In China | Sharif meet Xi | Xi Promises “Unbreakable” Ties Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Beijing. Sharif became the first foreign leader to visit China after Xi's reappointment as the country's president for the record third time. Xi affirmed his country's commitment to invest in Pakistan despite obstacles created in recent years by security concerns and the global economic slowdown. The Pakistani side also briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. However, the Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history that should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.