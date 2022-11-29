English
    FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans Cycle Three Months From Paris To Doha | Here’s Why

    The FIFA World Cup is here, and fans have traveled from across the world to see the games. But the story of these two fans is quite intriguing; Gabriel Martin and Mehdi Balamissa traveled from Paris, France, on a cycle to Doha, Qatar, to see FIFA, and support France. They cycled for over 7000kms... What are the challenges they faced, and why did they choose to travel by cycle? Tune into this video to find out all the details.

