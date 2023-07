business Protest In Tel Aviv, Israel Rises As Police Commander Quits The Force | World News As the Israeli government introduced the judicial reforms in the country earlier, protests and hunger strike was going on amid Tel Aviv witnessed a significant number of Israelis rallying through its streets as the police commander of the city announced his resignation. The commander cited political interference from members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right cabinet, accusing them of advocating for the excessive use of force against anti-government protesters. Watch to know more