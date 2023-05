trends Delhi Murder Case | Who Is Accused, Sahil? | How Did Police Catch Him? Sahil, a 20-year-old mechanic and a jilted lover brutally murdered a 16-year-old minor in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital Delhi. The brutal killing was witnessed by dozens but no one tried to help the girl. The accused who has no regrets was arrested from Bulandshahr, UP 20 hours after committing the gruesome crime. But why did he kill the girl and how did the police catch him? Watch to find out.