current-affairs Aditya L1: Which Are The Solar Missions Launched By Other Countries? | ISRO’s First Sun probe India launched its first solar mission, Aditya L-1, on September 2 to study how solar flares and the Sun’s magnetic field affect the Earth. ISRO’s first sun probe follows similar missions by NASA and the European Space Agency, which have placed orbiters like Parker Solar Probe & Proba-2. Watch to find out what other countries have been upto