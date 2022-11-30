current-affairs-trends AIIMS Server Hacked: How are patients being affected? | Cyber Attack AIIMS institute, one of India's most prestigious hospitals came under a ransomware attack that led to a data leak and affected digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment scheduling. A week after the attack, data has been restored on the servers. and the network is being sanitized. But the process is taking some time affecting a large number of patients. How long before the data is fully restored? How are patients being affected due to server hack? Find out!