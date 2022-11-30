English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Live: Day 12 - INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference

    current-affairs-trends

    AIIMS Server Hacked: How are patients being affected? | Cyber Attack

    AIIMS institute, one of India's most prestigious hospitals came under a ransomware attack that led to a data leak and affected digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment scheduling. A week after the attack, data has been restored on the servers. and the network is being sanitized. But the process is taking some time affecting a large number of patients. How long before the data is fully restored? How are patients being affected due to server hack? Find out!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows