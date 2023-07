india What is ‘Multidimensional Poverty’ and how poor are the people living in ‘Multidimensional Poverty’? NITI Aayog, a government think tank, released a report titled ‘Multidimensional Poverty Index’ or MPI that says that about 13.5 crore Indians have moved out of multidimensional poverty in the last six years while around 20 crore are still in that bracket. What is multidimensional poverty? Watch this video to understand