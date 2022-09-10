business Watch | From a small town in Jharkhand to a unicorn valued at $2 billion: The story of Spinny's co-founder Niraj Singh Founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Ramanshu Mahaur and Mohit Gupta, unicorn Spinny helps buy and sell pre-owned cars online. Sellers can schedule an inspection and get an offer for their car. Buyers can browse the online inventory, view vehicle conditions, select a car of their choice, and schedule a test drive. But the road to building a unicorn wasn't easy... This is in fact the third startup Niraj has founded after the previous two folded. He says the experiences taught him to have a clear vision. Spinny last raised $283 million in November 2021 in a funding round led by Tiger Global at a valuation of $2.11 billion. It also counts Sachin Tendulkar as an investor. In this episode Spinny founder Niraj speaks about - The market for pre-owned cars amid a slowdown - His plans for the EV and luxury car space - Growing up in a small town in India - Building a startup for the third time Watch!