business Potential Risk Class Matrix: How This Can Help You Read The ‘Risk Class’ Of Your Debt Mutual Fund | Explained Have you heard of the PRC Matrix that market regulator, SEBI, has put in place for debt funds? You may have seen it printed on fund fact sheets or fund brochures released by mutual funds at the end of every month. If you are a debt fund investor and have never heard of the PRC matrix or seen what it looks like, then this video will tell you why you must and how it can help. Watch!