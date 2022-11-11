business Why CAMS a stable play on overall MF industry despite rich valuations | Ideas For Profit CAMS has reported muted set of earnings in the second quarter. Even though it has seen a dip in its market share in the September quarter, we don’t see a risk to its existing market share. It is highly protected from competition, has annuity-like revenue and a cash-rich balance sheet; It also enjoys high operating leverage and has delivered robust return ratios. However, all these positives are priced in as the stock is trading at rich valuations. So should you still look at buying the stock? Watch this video to find out!