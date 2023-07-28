business Live: Nifty to kick off August series on a subdued note? IT Q1 report card | Lupin, BEL in focus Indian markets are likely to kick off August series on a subdued note as the GIFT Nifty is trading lower this morning. Meanwhile, on Wall Street the Dow has snapped a 13-day winning streak after US GDP data came in higher than expectations. Among stocks in focus this morning, Lupin’s US FDA headache eases while BEL reports strong numbers. We’ll also take stock of the Q1 report card of I.T giants. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Madhuchanda Dey, Moneycontrol Pro and Hemen Kapadia, KR Choksey Shares & Securities.