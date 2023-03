business Live: Axis MF front-running case: Is investors' money safe? | Explained The Securities & Exchange Board of India has barred former chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund, Viresh Joshi and 20 others from accessing the securities markets. SEBI says that over Rs 30 crore were accrued as wrongful gains due to alleged front-running activities, and directed that this money should be impounded from those involved. But even as the whole web that spans across 2 continents unravels, is YOUR money safe? Watch!