business How Can You Plan Your Retirement With Mutual Funds? | Explained Retirement planning is the one goal that is common for all of us. There will come a time when the regular income we earn ceases and we have to rely on savings to fund our living expenses. BUT - just savings are not enough. Thanks to inflation, the value of your money is likely to decline over long periods of time. So, how can you invest in a way that your long term rate of return is higher than long term inflation? Watch to find out!