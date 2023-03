business Google's New AI For Gmail, Docs & Slides Can Transform How You Work | Google 'Magic Wand' vs ChatGPT Imagine you open a google doc to write your CV And Google automatically types it for you! Google on March 14 unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence tools touted as a "magic wand" for its email, collaboration and cloud software. The AI tool will be able to summarise message threads in Gmail, craft slide presentations, personalise customer outreach and take meeting notes. But will it be able to counter Chat GPT’s popularity? Watch the video to find out!