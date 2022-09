mcminis What Is Stagflation And Is India Really At Risk Right Now? | Explained | Why Stagflation Matters Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers for August have thrown up several concerning trends, an important one being the risk of stagflation​. But while reports suggest that the US may be on the verge of stagflation, the big question is, what does this mean for India? How relevant is stagflation for India, is India really at risk, and what would this mean for our household budgets? Watch this mini masterclass to find out!