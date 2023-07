business Tata Steel Q1FY24 Results: MD & CEO TV Narendran on quarterly performance, India outlook | Live Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit plummeted 93% year-on-year to Rs 525 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24 weighed down by its Europe operations. In conversation with Moneycontrol, TV Narendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer discusses what impacted the Q1FY24 performance, and the way ahead for its Europe and India markets.