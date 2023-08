business Singaporean researchers develop ‘MinD-Vis’ AI tool to read minds | How does it work? The mind-reading AI tool called MinD-Vis associates the brain scans with images & creates an individual AI model for each participant. The mind reading kicks in when the participant comes in and is exposed to the images while going through an MRI. The AI will interpret the brain wave patterns and generate an image of what it thinks the participant is looking at. But can this AI tool read the minds of the masses? Watch this video to find out.