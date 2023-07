business Live: Indian equity markets set for a negative start ; IdeaForge to list on Friday | Opening Bell Indian equity benchmarks likely to witness some profit booking on the final session of the week tailing global cues. But, the key question to be asked is whether these dips will be bought into? The market turned strong again after two-day losses for consolidation, and jumped to new highs on July 6, backed majorly by foreign institutional investors' support. Global brokerage firm CLSA believes that Indian companies are anticipated to achieve the strongest two-year earnings growth compared to their global counterparts. The upcoming earnings season will play a crucial role in limiting further cuts to earnings estimates, as per CLSA's analysis. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Jay Thakkar, Head - Alternate Research, Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP and Amit Jeswani , Founder of Stallion Asset.