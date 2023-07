business Live: Indian equity markets may snap seven-day uptrend, cautious start expected | Opening Bell Indian equity benchmarks likely to get a cautious start, following subdued global cues post hawkish stance of Federal Reserve. The minutes showed that the central bank was split on pausing interest rate hikes in June and sees more rate hikes at a slower pace going ahead. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO, Complete Circle Wealth Solutions and Chandan Taparia, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research - Motilal Oswal.