    Commodities LIVE: Crude prices on a slippery path, WTI crude skids below $75/barrel

    Crude unable to hold $80. WTI crude falls below $75 a barrel. Prices -2% on Monday. US shale output projected at 9.40mbpd in August. US crude inventories may show decline of 2.3mln bls. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities.

    first published: Jul 18, 2023 01:28 pm

