business Commodities LIVE: Crude prices on a slippery path, WTI crude skids below $75/barrel Crude unable to hold $80. WTI crude falls below $75 a barrel. Prices -2% on Monday. US shale output projected at 9.40mbpd in August. US crude inventories may show decline of 2.3mln bls. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities.