English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized

    Saudi lifts Covid-related travel restrictions on citizens travelling to India, three other nations

    Saudi Arabia eased travel restrictions for its residents travelling to India and three other nations on Monday. According to the Saudi Press Agency, which cited an official source at the Ministry of Interior, the move is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted coronavirus-related travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to India and three other countries. The move is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic, and what has been submitted by health authorities on the global epidemiological situation, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior.

    Besides India, the other countries are Ethiopia, Turkey and Vietnam, the report said. Last week, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places.

    The oil-rich kingdom has already started receiving pilgrims for the annual Hajj season that gets underway in a few weeks.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #COVID restrictions #Covid-19 #Haj #Saudi Arabia #world
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 07:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.