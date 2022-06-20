English
    5G test bed to be set up at military institute in Mhow

    An Indian 5G test bed will be established at a military engineering college in Mhow to assist the Army in deploying the technology.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: AFP)

    An Indian 5G test bed will be set up at a military engineering college in Mhow to help the Army use the technology for its operational use, especially along the borders. The facility will be established by the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

    The test bed will facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders, the defence ministry said on Monday. "The MoU signed will give an impetus to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and also use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of our armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first 5G testbed on 17th May earlier this year. The 5G testbed was aimed at enabling startups and industry players to test and validate their products locally and reduce dependence on foreign facilities. The testbed has been set up at a cost of around Rs 220 crore.
