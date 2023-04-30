Woman arrested for assaulting airport security officials over apple juice

As per court documents, The woman became annoyed since TSA officers took away her apple juice while she was completing her security formalities .

A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting three personnel from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over a dispute regarding apple juice, authorities said on Wednesday.

The woman, who was identified as 19-year-old Makiah Coleman, allegedly attacked the officers as she was going through the airport security just before 6 am on Tuesday.

As per court documents, Coleman became annoyed since TSA officers took away her apple juice while she was completing her security formalities since large amounts of liquid are not permitted.

Coleman reportedly was ranting as she tried to take the juice from the disposal bin, but was pushed away by a TSA agent. Documents further revealed that Coleman then had a scuffle with the other officers and allegedly, bit one agent, punched and elbowed another in the head and grabbed the ponytail of a third.

Phoenix police were called on to the scene and the woman was taken into custody. As per the police, Coleman faces a number of misdemeanor assault charges, one count of criminal damage and a low ow-level felony count of aggravated assault and was being held on a $4,500 bond.

Two TSA agents were taken to a hospital for treatment and were later discharged, as per TSA officials.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers called it an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” and revealed that the incident led to the closure of the checkpoint and compelled 450 passengers to move to another checkpoint for security screening.

