App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures after snowfall, rains

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla minus 1 degree Celsius, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh such as Kufri, Dalhousie, Manali and Shimla shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday after recent snowfall and rains in the state. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla minus 1 degree Celsius, it said.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am, Khadrala received the highest 46 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kufri and Kothi 45 cm each, Kalpa 26 cm, Theog 22 cm, Dalhousie 16 cm, Sumdo and Mashobra 15 cm each, Keylong, Gohar, Shimla and Sarahan 10 cm each, Jubbal 9 cm, Manali 8 cm, Bharmaur 7 cm, Chhatarari 6 cm, Bijahi, Janjehli and Rohru 5 cm each, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Close

Besides, Solan received 60 mm rain, followed by Rajgarh 56 mm, Ghumarwin and Dharamshala 50 mm each, Banjar 48 mm, Palampur 47 mm, Shimla and Kasauli 36 mm each, Chamba 34 mm, Hamirpur 24 mn, Naina Devi 22 mm and Nahan 20 mm, he said.

related news

The MeT Department has forecast sunny weather for the next four to five days.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Met Department #Weather

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.