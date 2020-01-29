Tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures after snowfall, rains

Tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh such as Kufri, Dalhousie, Manali and Shimla shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday after recent snowfall and rains in the state. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla minus 1 degree Celsius, it said.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am, Khadrala received the highest 46 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kufri and Kothi 45 cm each, Kalpa 26 cm, Theog 22 cm, Dalhousie 16 cm, Sumdo and Mashobra 15 cm each, Keylong, Gohar, Shimla and Sarahan 10 cm each, Jubbal 9 cm, Manali 8 cm, Bharmaur 7 cm, Chhatarari 6 cm, Bijahi, Janjehli and Rohru 5 cm each, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Besides, Solan received 60 mm rain, followed by Rajgarh 56 mm, Ghumarwin and Dharamshala 50 mm each, Banjar 48 mm, Palampur 47 mm, Shimla and Kasauli 36 mm each, Chamba 34 mm, Hamirpur 24 mn, Naina Devi 22 mm and Nahan 20 mm, he said.