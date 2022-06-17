English
    Viral video: Sisters-in-law throw punches, fall into drain while fighting in Rajasthan

    Two sisters-in-law were filmed throwing punches, kicking and fighting each other over a property dispute that escalated into violence in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
    In Ajmer, two sisters-in-law were filmed fighting. (Image credit: FactTheFactory/Twitter)

    The sisters-in-law reportedly belong to the prominent Kumawat family of Ajmer. According to Dainik Bhaskar, there has been a long-standing rift between Narendra Kumawat, a petrol pump owner, and the family of his deceased brother. Things came to a head on Thursday evening when Sangeeta Kumawat, the deceased brother’s widow, reached his petrol pump and started fighting. She was accompanied by members of her maternal family when she reached the petrol pump at around 6pm and created a ruckus.

    Narendra Kumawat’s wife Chanda and daughter-in-law Shikha retaliated by beating Sangeeta up. The fight escalated into the sisters-in-law pulling each other’s hair, calling each other names and throwing punches at each other. So intense was the fight that the two women fell into a nearby drain – but even that did not stop them. A widely-circulated video shows the women continued their fight inside the drain.

    Footage of the shocking incident has been widely circulated online. It shows a crowd of spectators watching the women fight, with some even egging them on.

    It was reported that other family members also joined the fight instead of intervening. The video does show another woman jumping into the drain. Meanwhile, a man who appeared to be trying to intervene was stopped by other spectators who tried to pull him out. The scuffle stopped only when police arrived at the scene.

    According to SHO Surendra Singh Jodha, both Narendra Kumawat and Sangeeta Kumawat have filed a case of assault, sabotage and molestation against each other in the case.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajmer #viral video
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 08:38 pm
