Video: Man replicates 'Farzi' note-throwing scene in Gurgaon, police file case

(Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

A man was seen throwing notes out of a moving car in Gurugram, in a video that has gone viral and prompted a police investigation, news agency ANI reported.

The clip showed two people in the frame, one driving the car and the other throwing notes on to the road from the vehicle's trunk. It was likely staged for social media likes.

The police said they verified the video and identified one of the men in it.

"Two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kaushik told news agency ANI. "The Police filed a case under various sections of IPC."





The video was an obvious re-creation of a scene from Farzi, the Amazon Prime series starring Shahid Kapoor that explores the dark world of fake currency printing.

In that particular scene, Kapoor's character, being chased by investigators, throws out fake notes from a car, leading to frenzy on the road.

"This is sasti copy (rip-off) of Farzi webseries scene," one Twitter user commented.

"Lots of effort to make reel viral," another said.