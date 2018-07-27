Visit Turkey to enjoy magnificent historical site

When you set foot in Turkey, you are on track to discover some remarkable historical places. The country’s long standing history and its unique meeting point between Europe and Asia have given it a profound depth to its culture.

Cappadocia, located in central Turkey is known for its fantastic honeycomb landscapes and cone-shaped rock formations clustered in Monk’s valley and elsewhere.

Even in mighty Istanbul, nothing beats the Aya Sofya which was for centuries an Ottoman imperial mosque, now a museum made famous for its Byzantine architecture.

A succession of historical figures and empires like the Ottomans and Byzantines have left their mark along the Silk Road. Discover the country’s most magical scenery in Asian Anatolia surrounded by Mediterranean coastlines and golden beaches.

The culinary exploration in Turkey range from a maze on Mediterranean harbour to a pension breakfast including fresh ingredients from the kitchen. Don’t miss out on some baklava for dessert which is at the heart of Turkish culture.

Turkey’s diverse playground stars from the Fairy Chimney rock formations and goes onto the alpine pastures of the Kackar Mountains. Experience their legacy which takes you to the quarters of the sultan and palaces in Istanbul, an affair that will leave a lasting impression.