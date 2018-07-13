App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thailand for the luxury Indian traveller

With more than 15 million travelers visiting the country, Thailand is Asia’s most vibrant and diverse travel destination. Get the most out of your luxury trip as this country offers a myriad of coastal scenery, sun-kissed beaches, and floating markets.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

With long coastlines and hundreds of jungle islands, Thailand is a classical island getaway. It is home to some of the world’s ultra-luxurious resorts with beach enclaves, jungle retreats, and urban hotels. In between the clustered cities and the tropical forest, lies the rural heartland decorated with silvery waterfalls.

Adored around the world, the local cuisine is typically seasoned with heaps of garlic and fresh coriander. A varied menu is built around noodle shacks and seafood pavilions in Bangkok and Phuket.

The topography of Thailand’s major cities is magnificent with dozens of vantage points destined to make way to your Instagram. Phromthep Cape in Phuket has a stunning island view and is the haven to capture the best of sinking sunsets. The Old town in Phuket is known for its hipster's heart, attracting artists and musicians from all over the world.

The nightlife scene at Bangkok touches all points, from the street market to sophisticated malls. The Chatuchak weekend marker is obsessed with commerce with a diverse range of businesses, 15,000 stalls divided into 27 sections.

Dates back 800 years in time, the Sukhothai historical park is Thailand’s vintage historic center. The cultural capital of the north, Chiang Mai is a must on the bucket list for temple spotters and cultural geeks.

The Erawan national park located in northwest Bangkok is known for its Erawan Falls, which cascades down seven tiers. The highlight of this waterfall is the rock formation by smooth limestone structures surrounded by dense vegetation which carpets the landscape.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:38 pm

