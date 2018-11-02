Do CEOs ever really take time off?

Anusua Banerjee

With inputs from Inc.com

Research has proven that long periods of work without vacation can lead to reduced productivity and diminished creativity. There are also repercussions to our health. The stress of work has been found to increase cardiovascular risks and aggravate existing conditions.

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, has publicly announced that he takes six weeks of vacation a year because it's important for work-life balance. He has also said, "It is helpful. You often do your best thinking when you're off hiking in some mountain or something. You get a different perspective on things."

Sheryl Sandberg is not only the Facebook COO, but she is also an author. When asked how she was able to balance writing, her job at Facebook, and her personal life, Sandberg claimed it was possible because she used all of her vacation days.

Richard Branson Founder of the Virgin Group has been known to take lengthy vacations either traveling the world or relaxing at his home on Necker Island. He says, "As an entrepreneur or business leader if you didn't come back from your vacation with some ideas about how to shake things up, it's time to consider making some changes."

John Donahoe, former CEO of eBay states that there is "still no substitute for taking a legitimate vacation." For the last 28 years, Donahoe and his family vacation at a Cape Cod beach house, where he tries to "completely disconnect for two weeks."

Former CEO of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer has been one busy executive. According to Fortune, she claims that in an average week, "she had about 70 meetings scheduled, that took up 10 or 11 hours a day," on top of managing the company. However, she hasn't gotten overwhelmed during her time as CEO.

The founder and CEO of the Energy Project, as well as the author of Be Excellent At Anything, Tony Schwartz believes in taking vacations that last longer than a week. But that's not at all. Schwartz is also a fan completely disconnecting. Without distractions, he is able to focus on reading, take tennis lessons, and enjoy himself. I define this as structuring your flexible work life.