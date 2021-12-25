Amid Omicron risk, 58% Indians plan to travel in the next 3 months, finds survey

45 percent of the respondents plan to visit a holiday destination, claims the survey. (Representative Image)

This holiday season, despite Omicron surges experienced worldwide with over 350 cases of the variant recorded in India, Indians are not holding back from making the most of their holidays and travelling is back on the plans.

When Local Circles, a surveying agency based in Noida, asked 19,500 people about their current plan to travel in the next three months, 58 percent responded in the affirmative, but only 18 percent of them claimed to have finalised their bookings. Meanwhile, 22 percent of the respondents said they have plans to travel during these three months but have not booked tickets and stay yet and will only decide close to travel date.

"As the country was entering into the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, a similar exercise was conducted by LocalCircles in March 2021 to understand the travel plan of citizens and had found out that only 50 percent of citizens back then had plans to travel," stated the agency. The number currently stands at 58 percent.

During the winter holiday season from December to March, 29 percent of the respondents claimed they plan to head back home to visit family and friends, claim LocalCicles, while 21 percent have plans to travel to a holiday destination.

The governments, both Centre and states, have imposed several restriction on travel to restrict the spread of the Omicron variant. While it is compulsory for international travellers to undergo compulsory RT-PCR tests at most city airports, passengers from high-risk countries will have to undergo a 7-day institutional quarantine in states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

Thermal screening and sample collection have been made mandatory for all fliers. Random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states with spurt in COVID-19 cases. Travellers will only be allowed to exit the airport after the sample collection.

Those who test positive will be quarantined at home/COVID care centres/community health centres/hospital for 10 days.

All domestic passengers have been advised to download the Arogya Setu app as per Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) guidelines.