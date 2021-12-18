60 things to do in Goa

(Representative image) Grand Island in Goa is one of the best spots for scuba diving in the state.

1. Feni tasting in Fazenda Cazulo: Do a two-hour feni tour in the world’s first feni cellar (cazulofeni.com)

2. Christian Art Trail: Visit India’s only Museum of Christian Art that has more than 200 art objects, dating from the 16th-20th centuries. Soul Travelling does an extended trail (soultravelling.in)

3. Discover the taverns of Panjim: From Joseph’s to Ashoka to Taverna Panjim, these watering holes are certainly worth an evening of merriment.

4. Walk in Fontainhas: One of the prettiest areas in North Goa, walk around to soak in the history and to get good food in small/home-run eateries.

5. Thali at Ritz Classic: Order the fish thali that comes with rava-fried chonak. Ritz Classic also has an outlet in Panjim Gymkhana.

6. Traditional Goan/Saraswat Cuisine in Kokni Kanteen: It is small, beautiful and a must-do. If you bump into Girish Desai, the owner, listen to his interesting tales of Hindu/Christian cuisine in Goa.

7. Padaria Prazeres: Lot of buzz around this bakery/café known more than anything else for its pasteis de bata (Portuguese custard tarts). The sweet-toothed gather here and do not want to leave.

8. Mr Baker: This 99-year old bakery in Panjim is a must-visit. Try their bebinca, guava cheese and croquettes. Nathan Fernandes, the owner, will also tell you about its fascinating beginnings.

9. Figueiredo House & Museum: Built in 1590, the Figueiredo Mansion is a residential space but could happily pass off as a museum. You can also book a room and/or a meal (www.figueiredohouse.com).

10. Roboto: This Japanese-style Izakaya is known for its ramens and donburis. Great food, not very expensive.

Get your fill of ramen at the Japanese-style Izakaya Roboto or head to Mapusa night market for tasteful but streetsy food experiences. Don't miss the handmade sausages or chorizos.

11. Night food walk in Mapusa: This is very streetsy but it is also the best way to explore the Mapusa food scene, especially chorizos (handmade sausages).

12. Tribal food: Do a Tribal Food Tour with Soul Travelling. Eat the aamil - a dish that is fermented for 6 days. You can also try your hand at cooking the age-old recipes.

13. India’s only Excise & Customs Museum: The first museum of its kind in the country, it depicts the never-ending battle between the smugglers/tax evaders and the Men on duty (www.goacustoms.gov.in)

14. An evening in offshore casinos: Slot machines, delicious buffet spread, music, live entertainment is combined with a spin of Lady Luck. Check dress code details.

15. Sundays in Museum of Goa: This is where art and aesthetics meet every Sunday morning. Luminaries walk in almost every week. Most of the events have free entry.

16. A UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the Basilica of Bom Jesus is both a pilgrimage centre and the state’s most iconic monument.

17. Between November until March, do a salt pan tour on how salt is made - the old-fashioned methods are still practised.

18. Anjuna Flea Market: On Wednesdays, head to Anjuna for the famed flea market that has everything under the sun. Usually runs from October till March/April.

19. Arpora Night Market: It is a night market that everyone flocks to for great bargains and unusual things.

20. Panjim Municipal Market: Best for local produce - rice, plantains, coconut oil, unusual greens. Bargain a little. There are no takers for hard bargainers.

(Representative image) Slot machines, delicious buffets, music, live entertainment are combined with a spin of Lady Luck at the offshore casinos.

21. Mapusa Market: Friday is the best day for shopping. Parking is difficult and the crowd many, but the chaos is worth the bounty.

22. Nature Exploration in Chorao Island: This trail is a journey that uncovers the best of Chorao Island - a boat ride into the mangroves, the oldest church of Chorao, temples, the Bunds and Maanos system, and the Lost Seminary.

23. Houses of Chandor: It is the oldest known capital of Goa that had armies, fortifications, battles and flourishing trade. And beautiful homes that have withstood the vagaries of time.

24. Cultural Walk at Margao: The infamous Margao Massacre of 1890 took place here, with some marks that speak of the battles that were fought in the making of Margao. Explore how the city was established – from Old Municipality (1770) and Market to the stories of the new one (1905).

25. Olive Ridleys in Morjim: When winter comes, head to Morjim beach to see Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings.

26. Spend an evening in Tito’s: No trip to Goa is complete without an evening/night in Tito’s, the legendary bar.

27. Go to Dudhsagar Falls: Sitting on the edge of Goa-Karnataka border, Duudhsagar Falls is worth half a day’s trip.

28. Bird watching: Goa is home to over 450 species of birds, including 13 of the 24 species endemic to the Western Ghats. Pick one of the eight bird-watching hotspots.

29. Divar Island exploration: Take the ferry to Divar Island. Learn about otter conservation there.

30. Konkan Explorers: The adventure company offers thrilling experiences on water (konkanexplorers.com)

An 1814 map showing the Island of Divar (formerly known as Ilha de Piedade), part of Portuguese India. Ferry over to Divar to learn about otter conservation. (Image: Avinash Cabral via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

31. Dirty Riders Goa: Wear a helmet, rev the bike and go on a guided off-road motorcycle adventure. This ride is exhilarating.

32. e-bike hike: Cycle around Goa on an e-bike with BLive, India’s first e-bike touring company (www.blive.co.in)

33. Visit locations of film Dil Chahta Hai: A must for film buffs.

34. Watch a Konkani tiatr: This is an unforgettable experience - sit with the crowd and watch an old Goan artistic tradition unfold on stage.

35. Trekking: Goa has great hiking/trekking trails: Sonsogor, Satregad Fort, Netravali Waterfalls, Udaan Dongor, Sanguem trek.

36. Crocodile cruise: www.johnboattours.com will take you on a crocodile cruise.

37. Dolphin Tours: Great fun and easy on the pocket. Available both in North and South Goa.

38. NV Eco Farm: Goa’s first Eco Farm, it is spread over 60 acres and offers a unique combination of Agriculture, Horticulture, Vegetables, Spices (nvecofarm.com).

39. Elephant Adventures: Embark on an adventure tour with a day out with elephants. Take an Elephant Shower (www.adventuretripsgoa.com).

40. Butterfly Conservatory (Ponda): Spread over 4,000 square metres, the butterfly sanctuary and garden is famous for The Butterfly Pub, a spot for mud-puddling of the males of the species.

The Butterfly Conservatory at Ponda is spread over 4,000 square metres. (Image Abhishek Pai Angle via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

41. MadraGoa: This one is especially for music lovers. MadraGoa is the world’s first house of Fado and Mandó.

42. Handpainted tiles: Find Orlando Noronha in Panjim who revived the forgotten art of azulejos (handpainted tiles).

43. A day in Valpoi: Go back in time with Sawani Shetye (Bhoomij Heritage Consultancy) for a day in Valpoi.

44. Visit the Central library: If you are a bookworm, visit the well-appointed Central Library that houses several rare manuscripts, books as well as copies of 100-year old newspapers.

45. Sunset river cruise: Everyone does this on their first trip to Goa. A sunset cruise on the Mandovi river.

46. Houses of Goa Museum: Offbeat, ship-shaped museum showcasing the region's cultural & architectural history.

47. Jila Bakers and confectioners (Loutulim): Said to be the favourite of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar and several other celebs.

48. Eat chorizo pao: Pick pao (traditional Goan bread) from poder, stick chorizos in it and lo! the utterly scrumptious chorizo pao is ready.

49. Mangueshi Temple (Ponda): One of the largest and most frequently visited temples in Goa. Check dress code.

50. Scuba Diving in Grand Island: One of the best spots in the state.

Goa has some excellent bike and hike trails. (Photo courtesy BLive)

51. Go Bungee jumping in Mayem Lake (Bicholim)

52. Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception: Inspired by Portuguese architecture, this chaste-white church signifies The Immaculate Conception.

53. Sailing: Sail over the Arabian Sea. Private sailing tours/experiences are also available.

54. Find nature and wildlife at its best in Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park.

55. Attend Arambol Beach Carnival: Usually held in February.

56. Silent Noise Club (Palolem): Wear your headphones and groove.

57. Visit Se Cathedral: Considered to be the largest church in Asia - has been in service since 1640.

58. Singbal’s Book House (Panaji): Dating to 1936, it is one of Goa’s oldest.

59. Big Foot Museum: Housed within Ancestral Goa, this unusual museum has over 1,500 Christian crosses gathered from around the world.

60. Goa Chitra Museum: An ethnographic museum showcasing traditional Goan farming implements and other antiques (www.goachitra.com).