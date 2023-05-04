Top 15 Promising Entrepreneurs of 2023

Entrepreneurs of 2023

New Delhi: As the world continues to evolve, so does the business landscape. From innovative startups to established enterprises, entrepreneurs play a vital role in shaping our economy and driving progress. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, we have compiled a list of the top 15 promising entrepreneurs to watch in the coming years. These trailblazers come from a diverse range of industries and backgrounds, but they all share a common thread of passion, creativity, and a relentless drive to succeed. Join us as we celebrate their achievements and showcase the future of entrepreneurship.

1. Mr Subodh Bajpai – Founder, Unified Capital & Investment

Mr Subodh Bajpai is a Mumbai-based business funding specialist who is making waves in the Indian business community. With his expertise in raising funds through private funding on an urgent basis, he holds a unique talent for providing loans within a few days of receiving requests, and he has helped individuals, NGOs, and corporates in raising funds through equity financing. He is not only a funding specialist but also a seasoned PR consultant who has helped various startups and businesses establish themselves in the market.

2. Shivdeep Singh – Founder of Appnox Technologies

Mr Shivdeep Singh, an engineering graduate, challenged the tech giants by founding Appnox Technologies. With a passion for new technologies, he created a cost-effective and secure platform for emerging start-ups. The company now has over 50 employees in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Mobile App Development, with offices in India, the US, and Greece. Appnox has acquired many Fortune 500 clients and government projects. The company plans to hire another 100 techies this financial year and open one more office in India. Shivdeep's story shows that with hard work and dedication, an entrepreneur can create a platform that provides value to emerging start-ups while challenging the monopolies of tech giants.

3. Rajesh Dua – Co-Founder & CEO NeostoxFintech Global Pvt. Ltd

Mr Rajesh Dua, the Co-Founder & CEO of NeostoxFintech Global Pvt. Ltd., has a remarkable experience of more than 25 years in the software industry and extensive expertise in AI/ML and Blockchain. He has been dedicatedly involved in designing and developing software applications and SaaS products for the global financial industry. In 2020, Mr. Dua founded NeostoxFintech Global Pvt. Ltd. with a vision to foster a worldwide perspective in stock practitioners. The company provides a learning, practice, and trading platform (www.neostox.com) for individuals aspiring to become stock traders in India's livestock market. With a focus on creating trading strategies for F&O markets, Rajesh Dua is currently working on a book about Derivatives Trading, where he intends to document his approaches.

4. Rajat Bhatia – MD, Rajesh Enterprises

Mr Rajat Bhatia is an entrepreneur with a diverse background in business and bicycle design. He is the Managing Director of Rajesh Enterprises, a company that offers its products under the flagship brand Geekay. With over 15 years of experience in the electric mobility industry, Rajat has launched numerous products and contributed significantly to the growth of his bootstrapped business, achieving a remarkable 12x increase in revenue over the past decade and a half. Geekay is also venturing into the booming electric scooter space by the end of 2023.

5. Lovkesh Mahato - Founder and CEO of Famezop Media

Mr Lovkesh Mahato is the founder and CEO of Famezop Media, a marketing company that he has been running for the past four years. With a team of 22 people, Mahato has built a strong reputation in the industry. However, in 2021, his attempt to expand the business by moving the company from India to Dubai, UAE, resulted in failure. Despite the setback, Mahato remains committed to his vision and continues to work hard to achieve his goals. His determination and perseverance are an inspiration to those in the business world who face challenges and setbacks on their journey to success.

6. Abdul Razaq Habib Khan Pathan – Founder, Haya Infrastructure Pvt Ltd

Mr Abdul RazaqHabib Khan Pathan is a renowned entrepreneur hailing from Gujarat, India. Abdul RazaqPathan has dedicated much of his time and resources to carrying out extensive social work for the upliftment of children and women in socioeconomically weak and backward parts of India. In recognition of his contributions to society, Abdul RazaqPathan was invited to delegate to the Best Diplomats United Nations Simulation Conference in Dubai, UAE, from September 16 to September 19. He currently serves as a Peace Ambassador for the World Human Rights United Nations and the Gujarat State President of Parwaz Media.

7. Aman Srivastava – MD, Lotus Group

Lotus Group, a Gurugram & Delhi-based company, specialises in providing IT infrastructure and Data Centre services to ensure top-notch quality and availability of IT infrastructure. Founded by Aman Srivastava, the company takes pride in optimising existing solutions and implementing new ones that cater to the evolving business needs of its clients. With data being the backbone of many businesses, Lotus Group offers comprehensive IT Services, AMC & Data Centre Management services that are available 24/7, year-round. Aman Srivastava and his team of experts at Lotus Group are committed to providing exceptional advice and expertise.

8. Ridhima Khamesra – Founder, Diet Clinic

Dr Ridhima Khamesra is a versatile, experienced, and renowned dietician-cum-nutritionist with over nine years of experience in the industry. The promoter of Diet Clinic, Udaipur, she offers sustainable nutritional solutions through good food and healthy lifestyle choices. She is a regular columnist/health panelist for Zee5, Zee Business, Times of India, CNBC, Femina, and others. Winner of numerous awards – Best in North India Award in iconic healthcare summit in association with Aajtak and TV9 Navbharat, National Health Award by Nutrition and Natural Health Sciences Association of India, Govt. Of India, Women Achiever award by Dainik Bhaskar.

9. Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat – Founder, Skin Studios

Celebrity Skin coach Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat is a renowned skin coach from Udaipur who works worldwide. She has made a different league in the skincare industry with her organic skincare products and consultations. Bhuvneshwari gives a complete package to her clients for good skin and hair by guiding daily routines and food habits as per season, age, and skin type. She has conducted workshops and is a panellist for Zee Business, CNBC etc. She has been published in - Zee News, Times of India, Rajasthan Patrik, News 18, and TellyChakkar. She has been awarded many times as Best Skincoach, Women Achiever, Under 40 Entrepreneurs, and Women Icon.

10. Bablu Ahlawat – Co-Founder, Conductive Metals

Mr Bablu Ahlawat is a visionary entrepreneur who has dedicated his career to shaping the future of the nation and community as a whole. He is a partner in firms that are committed to working toward a better future and focus on the development of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. With a keen eye toward the future, Mr Ahlawat started his own conductive metals firm and works tirelessly towards its growth and success. His aggressive approach and commitment to the EV industry have earned him a reputation as a forward-thinking leader in his field. Mr Ahlawat's passion for the future is evident in everything he does

11. Praveen Jagga – Founder, Today Footwear Pvt Ltd

Mr Praveen Jagga is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in the shoe industry. Born and raised in Delhi, India, Praveen pursued a degree in business management from the prestigious IIM - Bangalore and gained invaluable experience as a management consultant for multinational companies. He founded MeraComfroz in 2012, a shoe company that produces high-quality, comfortable shoes at an affordable price. Praveen has been recognised with several awards, including the Best Entrepreneur award from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and being featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list.

12. Mohit Tyagi – Founder and director of MooZ

Mr MohitTyagi is the founder and director of MooZ, a successful coworking space provider. Mohit has built a reputation for his expertise in operations and business growth. With a master's degree in Planning & Entrepreneurship and a distinction holder in Intellectual Property, Mohit brings over a decade of experience in the service and real estate industry to his role. He is known for his ability to integrate products, promote businesses, and develop strategies that result in good percentage increases in revenue. He has been successful in developing incentives and rewards programs that result in repeat customer success rates.

13. Sujit Paul, the Group CEO – Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Dr Sujit Paul, the Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd., leads the domestic and international businesses. Dr Paul has been associated with some of the top large and medium-sized companies in retail, hospitals and health and wellness industries, which include Asian Paints, Bata India, Eastman Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy, Trust Chemist and Druggists, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Reliance Retail and more. He is focused on scaling up Brand Zota in the international market and creating a robust, strong foothold. Dr Paul is also committed to making Zota Healthcare Ltd. one of the best organisations to work for by creating an environment that fosters growth, learning and innovation.

14. Swadesh Kumar – Director, Indian Exhibition Services

Mr Swadesh Kumar is the founder of Indian Exhibition Services (IES), a prominent exhibition-organising company in India. With a focus on promoting trade and providing a platform for corporates, industries, and small-scale sector companies to showcase their products, services, machinery, equipment, and technologies through trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, seminars, and conferences in India and abroad, IES has successfully achieved this through their numerous initiatives such as Sports India Expo, Fitness India Expo, World Environment Expo, and many more. They have also helped in the development of MSMEs and provided a platform for small-scale industries to promote their products.

15. Rahil Gupta, Co-Founder, HOP Electric Mobility

A forward-thinking and innovative leader, one of India's fastest-growing electric vehicle ecosystem companies. Rahil is responsible for developing the technology for the internal and external operations of HOP. An Electronics and Communications Engineering graduate, Rahil wanted to contribute to climate technology. Although he worked in the solar industry in the initial days of his career, he eventually moved towards the electric vehicles sector. An entrepreneur at heart, Rahil started his first company at the age of 17. He launched the first electric motorcycle on the Stage of the India Auto Expo in 2018. Started HOP in 2019 along with two other Founders.

