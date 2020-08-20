TIME TO AUTOMATETechnology has allowed for Innovation in the Pandemic

Robotic process automation has unlocked amazing features for enterprises across the world. While digital transformation had already begun in the last few years, intelligent automation is yet to be adopted by many Indian manufacturers. Industry experts came together on CNBC-TV18 and discussed how automation came to their rescue, while not only clearing all hurdles in business continuity, but also matching it to pre-covid levels.

Manish Bharti, President, UiPath – India & South Asia, states there has been a surge in automation by enterprises in the pandemic, especially for those companies who are less than $500mn in revenue. Automation is now a boardroom priority. And, these companies have also witnessed their business get steered back on track, while being able to match up with competition.

In the crucial pharmaceutical space, Mukesh Rathi, Global CIO & CDO, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratory already adopted to a strategy in manufacturing, where automation allowed a lean workforce to continue to produce medicines, in order to cater to the larger demand. He says, it also ensured business operations across the enterprise with immense collaboration due to technology.

Viral Gandhi, President & Group CIO, Piramal Group, had a clear focus on the entire ecosystem, from employees to customers and suppliers to other stakeholders. Virtual experiences became the norm for real estate customers who could visit virtual projects, as well as visit their pharma manufacturing sites.

The BFSI community has not lagged behind either, by pushing out automated voice bot services. Deepak Sharma, President and CDO, Kotak Mahindra Bank believes that banking customers prefer a voice interaction, rather than engaging with a chat bot in a IVR, impacting the customer experience journey. Deepak wanted to humanize the entire customer interaction, hence took the plunge and is seeing a positive response extending to services like KEYA.

With no signs of the pandemic abating or a COVID-19 vaccine in sight, enterprises will look to leverage and digitize many of the clerical processes. Learn more by watching the full discussion and see how UiPath can help you with your digital automation journey.

