    Thousands strip naked on Sydney beach

    Sydney's Bondi beach became a nudist beach for the day as around 2,500 volunteers peeled off at dawn to pose for artist Spencer Tunick.

    November 28, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Thousands stripped naked on Sydney’s iconic Bondi beach Saturday for an art installation aimed at raising awareness about skin cancer and sun safety.

    The famous surf strand became a nudist beach for the day as around 2,500 volunteers peeled off at dawn to pose for artist Spencer Tunick.

    The American photographer's strategically-taken shots tried to hide his subject's modesty as he gave instructions over a megaphone from an elevated work platform.

    The large-scale art event "Strip Off for Skin Cancer" was in collaboration with a charity that encourages Australians to have regular skin checks.

    The number of volunteers represented the 2,000+ Australians who die each year due to skin cancer.

    "I've spent half my life in the sun and had a couple of malignant melanomas taken off my back," participant Bruce Fasher, 77, told AFP.

    "I thought this was a good cause and I love taking my clothes off on Bondi beach."

    Tunick is known for artworks of naked crowds at well-known landmarks around the world, including a similar event at the Sydney Opera House in 2010.

    "It is only fitting that I use my platform to urge people to get regular check-ups to prevent skin cancer," he said.
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 03:30 pm